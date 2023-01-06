Hull KR hand deal to one of Super League’s brightest young talents as Willie Peters begins reign

HULL KR have been busy securing deals off the field in recent days and weeks, but now it’s on the field where the Robins have been finalising a deal, with one of Super League’s brightest young talents, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e penning a new contract.

Laulu-Togaga’e has signed a new two-year extension with the club until the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

A former Leicester Tiger junior, PLT made the mid-season switch from Keighley Cougars in 2021 before re-joining the Cougars on-loan for the rest of their League 1 season.

The 19-year-old made his KR debut in the Robins’ win over Castleford last February and went onto make seven Super League appearances in 2022.

Speaking on the extension, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters was delighted to see the Robins’ secure Laulu-Togaga’e for two more years: “Phoenix is only 19 and he was identified early on as a player we want to retain.

“It’s exciting for the club that he’s resigned for a further two years so he can continue his development with us during his formative years. Already, Phoenix has improved in such a small space of time since we started pre-season and we’re delighted to reward that effort with a new deal.

“This is only his (PLT) second year in a full-time environment. We hope to continue to see him develop and mature in those surroundings for the next two years and beyond.’

Laulu-Togaga’e is also as pleased with the deal: “I’m very happy with it. It shows that Willie is pretty happy with what he’s seen so far from me, coming into this professional environment just over a year ago has helped me develop massively already.

“This year, pre-season has been really challenging in a good way. I’ve learned more than I’ve ever learned in such a small amount of time. It’s definitely stepped up from last year, the higher intensity has helped me and the boys a lot, not only skill wise but fitness wise too, I think.

“As a young player I try to soak up as much as I can from the experienced boys. Having players like Cootie around me in my position and coaches who have played in the halves like Willie (Peters) and Danny (McGuire) is great. I’m excited for what the future holds.”