Catalans Dragons chairman responds to hefty punishment imposed by RFL following Super League fixture with Leeds Rhinos

CATALANS DRAGONS chairman Bernard Guasch has released a statement in response to the Rugby Football League’s decision to fine the French club which now faces the risk of playing games behind closed doors.

The Dragons have been fined £25,000, half of which has been suspended until the end of the 2023 season, following the misbehaviour of fans during and after Catalans’ play-off tie with the Leeds Rhinos last season.

The club has also been instructed that any further misbehaviour will lead to an unprecedented punishment in the Super League era of having to play two home games behind closed doors – a sanction that has also been suspended until the end of the 2023 season.

In response, Guasch has notified supporters how serious the issue and potential repercussions could be for the club: “Despite our disappointment and frustration, we cannot accept behaviours that are contrary to the values ​​of respect and sharing that are embodied by our club, and our sport.”

“In recent weeks, the club has worked closely with the RFL. The sanctions issued are serious and could put the club in a complicated situation if new incidents were to happen. We have effectively a suspended punishment throughout the 2023 Season, with further financial penalties and two matches behind closed doors if there are any further problems.”

“The Gilbert Brutus stadium must be a place of celebration and conviviality. The club has always been able to rely on its loyal supporters, I know how precious your support is and I now appeal to everyone to assume this responsibility for their conduct. We are at the dawn of a new Super League season and I look forward to seeing you all at the stadium again.”