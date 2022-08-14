Hull KR hooker Jez Litten tipped for England call-up

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire believes Jez Litten is a future England international.

McGuire, who went into Friday’s home clash with Leeds with an already-depleted squad, watched in dismay as star centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall sustained a knee injury and prop Greg Richards a damaged hamstring on Friday night.

His disappointment was compounded by a 28-20 defeat by the in-form Rhinos, who made it four wins running as Rovers suffered a second defeat in three.

But he was delighted by the display of Litten, the 24-year-old former Hull halfback or hooker who crossed the city in 2020.

“Jez has been brilliant of late,” said McGuire. “I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves.

“He was a little upset afterwards because he put in a couple of poor kicks early in the second half.

“But I put my arm around him and told him how much of a warrior he has been over the last few weeks.

“He has had to play in different positions, but he’s put his hand up every time and does a job for us.

“He’ll play for England, and hold me to that quote.”

Rovers visit St Helens on Friday, and McGuire continued: “We seem to be losing key players week in, week out. We’ve got three-quarters of the salary cap sitting in the stand.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but at this stage, I don’t know how we’re going to put a team together, for Saints or for the two games in quick succession after that (Wakefield away on Thursday, August 25 and Wigan at home on Monday 29).

“But while we’re not in a good place on the fitness front, we are in a good place in terms of effort, desire and togetherness.

“We kept going right to the end against Leeds and never stopped working for each other.

“We’ll keep going and head to St Helens. We’re used to making the best out of rubbish situations.”

Meanwhile, Hull KR have confirmed the signing of centre Tom Opacic from Parramatta Eels on a two-year contract from next season.

Opacic, who has 76 NRL appearances to his name, will join along with fellow NRL recruits Jesse Sue and Rhys Kennedy.

