Wigan Warriors’ Lee Briers on the ‘burning’ ambition driving NRL move

Lee Briers says his move to the NRL will be the realisation of a 30-year dream.

Last week, the Wigan Warriors assistant coach was revealed to have accepted an opportunity to join the staff at Brisbane Broncos from next season.

It is a huge reward for the job Briers has done in less than a year at Wigan, helping to turn Super League’s least prolific attack in 2021 into its best in 2022.

The 44-year-old also enjoyed Challenge Cup success in May but could not turn down the chance to work in Australia.

“It’s come out of the blue,” said Briers of the move.

“I’ve always had an ambition to go to Australia to test myself – first as a player, but I wasn’t quite good enough, and now as a coach.

“Whilst I am excited to move, it is a bittersweet moment because I absolutely love it at Wigan.

“It’s been a tremendously tough decision to take but it’s one that, if I didn’t take, I would probably regret, and I don’t live with regrets. This was too big of an opportunity to miss.

“It’s been burning inside me since I was 15 years of age, when I first toured Australia for the North West Counties.”

The decision was made a difficult one by just how enjoyable Briers has found him time at Wigan; a surprise even to himself as a St Helens native and Warrington Wolves legend.

“If somebody had told me 18 months ago, you are going to go to Wigan and enjoy it as much as I did, I would have just laughed,” Briers acknowledged.

“From minute one of coming here, I’ve felt wanted and welcome. Everybody in the club has been so welcoming, that’s the hard part (of leaving).”

Briers will take plenty of lessons from Wigan with him to Brisbane, but first he is determined to go out on a high.

“I know what it takes; in my short time (here), I’ve learned exactly how to win trophies and be a successful organisation,” he said.

“Now it’s all about making sure we knock over each game as it comes by working hard.

“It’s full throttle ahead and making sure the players are fully prepared for what’s in line. Every point matters now and we’re building.”

