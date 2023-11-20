Hull KR hope to see injury-hit forward return for pre-season camp

HULL KR coach Willie Peters hopes his pack powerhouse Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue will be able to take part in some warm-weather training next month.

The former NRL and Samoa international star is on the comeback trail following thigh muscle surgery.

Rovers will head to Tenerife for a training camp – and Peters is optimistic about the 31-year-old frontrower’s full involvement.

Sue, born in Auckland, New Zealand and bred in Sydney, came through the Wests Tigers system and represented the Junior Kiwis.

He topped 100 appearances for Wests before spells at Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights preceded his move to the UK a year ago.

While he was limited to 15 outings this year, Sue made his mark and returned for a spell during the closing stages of the campaign.

After being ruled out of the Challenge Cup final, he featured in the revenge win over Leigh in the first stage of the play-offs in September.

However the semi-final at Wigan, where the home side won 42-12, proved a step too far for Sue.

“He didn’t pull up as well as we’d like, so he’s gone to get some more scans on his adductor and hamstring,” explained Peters at the time.

The presence of Sue – who has played ten times for Samoa – in Tenerife would be an obvious plus for Peters.

Pre-season training starts a week today (Monday, November 27), with Peters now assisted by Danny Ward.

The former London Broncos and Castleford coach penned a two-year contract earlier this month.

Ward will again link up with halfback Jordan Abdull, who was a member of the Broncos’ 2019 Super League squad.

He joined Rovers after the capital side’s relegation that year and Ward said: “Jordan was great to work with and has really kicked on since leaving London.”

