Leeds Rhinos star Amy Hardcastle giving back to hometown club Halifax Panthers

ENGLAND international Amy Hardcastle will combine playing duties at Leeds with a new position as development officer of the women’s and girls’ sections at her hometown club Halifax.

Hardcastle, who was last week named on the shortlist for the International Rugby League Golden Boot, is set for her second season with the Rhinos in 2024 after leaving St Helens to return to West Yorkshire at the beginning of this year.

But the 34-year-old former Siddal and Bradford player will also have a key role at the Panthers, with responsibilities including that of assistant coach of their women’s team.

She is keen to use her experience to benefit the Halifax set-up as she takes a step on the coaching ladder.

“This is a bit of a challenge to me but I suppose the last couple of years, I’ve been really working on myself and developing as a coach,” said Hardcastle.

“I do feel like I’ve got a lot to give, I’ve got a lot of experience. I feel I can be a role model to younger players, I’m very passionate about the next generation and giving them the platform that I never had.

“There’s so many good things happening at the club at the minute and I’m excited about where we can take it.

“We’re losing a lot of really talented players (from the Calderdale region) to different clubs because there isn’t anything around here.

“There needs to be a team that you want to play for and that you’re serious about. I feel like we can definitely do that and provide that.

“We’re unique people coming out of Halifax. There’s been some unbelievably talented players come from the area which is great for our community.”

