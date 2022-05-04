Hull KR injury latest as duo ruled out of Challenge Cup semi-final

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith has confirmed that Lachlan Coote will miss their Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants.

The fullback came off for a head test in the second half of the Robins’ Super League defeat at Leeds Rhinos last Friday and did not return.

Smith has now confirmed that Coote failed the test and will therefore be stood down for at least eleven days under the concussion protocols, meaning he will miss this weekend’s game at Elland Road.

“He’s fine now, he trained with us (on Monday) but it’s the rules so he’s unavailable,” said the Rovers boss.

Sam Wood and Matty Storton were also injury concerns for Hull KR following that Leeds game.

Outside back Wood suffered a knee injury and Smith said he will not be able to feature in the semi-final either.

“Sam will be out,” he said. “He had a scan today and we’re waiting on the result of that. The early prognosis is it wasn’t as bad as first feared.”

Storton picked up a shoulder injury but has not yet been ruled out for this week, with the club also waiting for further assessment of the forward.

And there could be good news with the anticipated return of Will Dagger following a knee injury, taking Coote’s place in the team if fit.

Frankie Halton won’t recover from an ankle injury in time to face Huddersfield though, so he will be on the sidelines alongside Mikey Lewis and the suspended Albert Vete.