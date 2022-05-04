Wales Rugby League appoint new development team

Wales Rugby League have appointed a new General Manager as well as three other new positions in the governing body.

Mark Jones, who is in charge of the National Development Academy which is partnered with Salford Red Devils, has been appointed General Manager.

His previous role as National Development Manager has now been split into four, with three appointments made and another to follow.

Louise Morgan, previously the team manager for the Wales Women’s national team and Cardiff Demons, has been promoted to Women and Girls Development Officer.

Current Wales Under-19s assistant coach Richard Lewis has been appointed as West Wales Development Officer.

Wayne Ponting, who has been an assistant coach for various Wales age groups and at West Wales Raiders, has been appointed East Wales Development Officer.

And the WRL plan to appoint another officer for a similar position for North Wales too, working alongside North Wales Crusaders, whose professional team are currently top of League One.

“WRL has made huge strides in the last few years, and I am looking forward to working with Salford Red Devils, North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders and (WRL partners) Coleg y Cymoedd to build sustainable rugby league pathways in both South and North Wales,” said Jones.

“One of the WRL strategic aims is to grow the grassroots game and we are very excited to announce of our new development officers and our first ever Women and Girls development officer.

“Over the last two years, I have worked closely with Wayne, Richard and Louise and they all bring a huge amount of experience and an enthusiasm for development of the game.”