Hull KR launch superb new kit for Super League 2024

HULL KR have launched their 2024 Super League kit earlier than ever before, with the new range available to order now for immediate dispatch.

Unveiled on the eve of a huge game for the Robins, the strip reverts back to a predominately white based design, with the iconic red band, front and centre.

Modern twists to a classic design include sublimated Robin icons in the red sleeves, and red piping above and below the main band.

First team players, Elliot Minchella, Kane Linnett and Mikey Lewis were joined by stars of the women’s and LDRL teams to reveal the kit in front of supporter flags from over the years. A symbol to represent the masses of Robins fans who support the club home and away.

Speaking on the kit, Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “This feels like the perfect combination of a traditional design, with a modern twist.

We’ve said, from top to bottom, everything we are doing is about freshening things up, being a top 4 club, and making us fit to be modern and progressive. This is the epitome of that, yet with the nod to the fans, who have supported us from day one, shown in the launch photography.

Our retail department continues to go from strength to strength. With what’s planned for our 2024 ranges, we are sure it’s a trend which will continue.

To deliver a shirt launch so early, it needs the commitment of our valued partners, who I’m pleased to say signed up for 2024 and beyond earlier than ever. A huge thank you to all our 2024 kit partners, including of course principal partner Connexin, and Oxen who delivered this fantastic looking home shirt extra early to us.”