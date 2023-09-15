Nine Hull FC stars set to leave Super League club

HULL FC have confirmed their list of players who will depart the club at the end of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

As already announced, Hull-born stars Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul will both retire from Rugby League at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the club have already confirmed that first-team players Adam Swift, Jake Clifford, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio and Brad Dwyer will all leave the club.

In addition, Joe Lovodua and Ben McNamara will both also depart upon the expiry of their contracts following next week’s final fixture of the season against St Helens.

Utility-man Lovodua joined the club from Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2022 season, with the Fijian international having made 42 appearances in Black & White across the last two seasons.

Half-back McNamara made his senior debut during the 2020 campaign and has made 33 appearances across the last four seasons.

The club can also confirm that Connor Wynne will also depart at the end of the season, having spent the 2023 campaign on loan with Newcastle Thunder, and currently Bradford Bulls.

The centre made 36 senior appearances for the Black & Whites.

Reserve centre Jude Ferreria will also leave the club at the end of the season.

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, commented: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has represented the club in their respective spells here.

“Sometimes, it takes a little time to work out what changes are needed and this year has seen me spend a lot of time figuring out some tough decisions.

“It is all part of the process of the change in direction in which we are heading, and that is certainly something that requires time and care.

“Once again, I would like to place on the record my sincere thanks to everyone who will be leaving us at the end of the season for their service.”