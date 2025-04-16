Hull KR loan blossoming back to Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their backline by bringing in Noah Booth on loan from Hull KR.

The Super League side recalled the 20-year-old, signed from Wakefield Trinity in January, from a similar stint at Hunslet, which had already been set up by the DIY Kitchens Stadium club, before sending him to Featherstone for the remainder of the season.

Having scored seven tries in nine appearances for the south Leeds side, for whom he also played once last year on dual registration from Wakefield, Booth will now offer a fresh option for Featherstone coach Paul Cooke.

The former Hull KR player aims to lift the Millennium Stadium side up the table after a difficult start to the season during which James Ford departed as team chief.

Hunslet said in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed to announce Hull KR have recalled Noah Booth. We would like to express our thanks to Noah for his efforts while with us.”

Cooke commented: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Noah to the club and thank Hull KR for allowing this deal to happen.”

Booth blossomed after joining Wakefield from Warrington Wolves, and crossed three times in eight games as Trinity bossed the Championship in 2024.

Hull KR made their move in January, handing him a four-year contract as winger Neil Tchamambe went the other way.

Featherstone host York Knights on Friday.