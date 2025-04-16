Danny McGuire explains Tom Amone signing, arrival date, quota situation and more recruits

DANNY MCGUIRE has admitted it has been a “crazy” couple of days following Castleford Tigers’ signing spree.

The Tigers have brought in Hugo Salabio and Jordan Dezaria on loan deals from Hull FC and Catalans Dragons respectively, whilst former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone has joined until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

And McGuire has revealed that more signings could follow.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days and we’ve had some good news with the loan signings and Tom Amone coming in next week,” McGuire said.

“It adds competition to an area we have been looking to strengthen. Physically we have troubled a little bit this season.

“Maybe there’s still a little bit more on top of this to come. Recruitment is ongoing and I think we probably still need cover in the outside backs to add competition for places.

“Hopefully Louis Senior isn’t too far away and Fletcher Rooney is flying in his rehab.”

Castleford were already up to their full overseas quota player, meaning one player will need to be moved on.

McGuire said: “That’s ongoing behind the scenes. I can’t say too much about that at the minute. We need to create a space for Tom to jump in.

“We are still working on that. Sport is changing and players are coming and going. It’s more relevant now than when it was a few years ago with mid-season signings.

“The quota situation will become apparent after the game (on Thursday against Wakefield Trinity).”

Amone won’t be in contention against Wakefield but McGuire added: “I’m told he gets into the country at the back end of the week so he will go straight into action next week for Huddersfield.”

The Tongan international is going to Hull KR for 2026 and beyond, and asked if there was ever a chance Amone could have stayed at Castleford for longer, McGuire said: “Not that I’m aware of.”