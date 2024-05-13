Hull KR make massive statement with new long-term deal for Willie Peters

HULL KR have confirmed that head coach Willie Peters has signed a new four-year deal with the club until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

Peters was announced as the club’s new head coach in May 2022 to take the reins for the next season and helped guide Hull KR to the 2023 Challenge Cup Final, the club’s first since 2015, and a top four finish in Super League.

In 2024, Willie Peters’ side currently sit at the top end of the Super League table with a second successive Challenge Cup semi-final coming later this week against Wigan Warriors.

Reacting to his new three-year extension, Peters said: “It was an easy decision to extend my time at Hull KR. As soon as I walked through the doors, I knew it was a special club with great people and great personalities amongst our playing group.’

“For me personally, my family being happy was key. My wife and children are extremely happy in England. My boys have settled into school, and they’ve all bought into the journey that we’re on.

“With what we’re doing on and off the field at Hull KR it’s an exciting opportunity. The staff and players have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months and now the team have certainly got an identity as a team and a DNA of what a Hull KR performance looks like.

“The goal that I had and what I continue to have is make our community proud, for the team to make the community proud and that’s not just on field, but off it too. Once you’ve got everyone sharing the same vision, great things happen off the back of that.

“I’d like to thank the club’s board for their support over these past 18 months and I’m looking forward to working with them for the next four years, in particular Paul Lakin our Chief Executive, who I work closely with, every day.”

Speaking on Peters’ new extension, Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin said: “Whilst Willie (Peters) was in Australia, I remember talking to him about coming over to join us, and sensed then that this guy works on another level. We knew that if we as a board could get the right support around him, we could create a culture that is required to challenge for, and ultimately win trophies.

“Willie’s work ethic, his understanding of all aspects of the club from marketing to finance, and our stakeholders including our unbelievable fans, have allowed us to create an enviable ‘one team, one club’ environment that continues to evolve.

“Over the last two years we have really matured as a team on the pitch. Willie, his excellent coaching and leadership of his back room support staff have instilled a DNA that we expect to continue to grow, and enable us to meet our aspirations.

“It goes without saying therefore that we are delighted to extend Willie’s contract through to 2028.”

