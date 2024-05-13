Challenge Cup winning odds revealed for all four semi-finalists

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are upon us this weekend as Wigan Warriors do battle against Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants take on Warrington Wolves.

Rovers go up against the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, with a kick-off time of 1.45pm, whilst the Giants’ clash with the Wolves will kick-off a day later at 3.15pm.

No other Super League fixtures will take place over this weekend with all eyes firmly fixed on the titanic clashes that will play out at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster (Hull KR vs Wigan) and the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens (Huddersfield vs Warrington).

However, eager eyes will also be focused on the betting odds given by Challenge Cup and Super League sponsors, Betfred, who have listed their odds for the teams to lift the trophy in June.

Favourites are, perhaps unsurprisingly, Matt Peet’s Wigan, who currently have odds of 5/6, with Warrington not far behind at 5/2.

The Wolves have enjoyed a resurgence under new head coach Sam Burgess and head into the semi-final full of confidence following an impressive victory over Hull KR.

Rovers themselves have odds of 5/1 with Willie Peters determined to lead the Robins to a Challenge Cup triumph after the heartache of Golden Point to defeat to the Leigh Leopards last year.

Last but not least, Huddersfield are the team with the longest odds of 8/1, though Ian Watson and the Giants do have experience in the competition, having lost in the 2022 final to Wigan.

The odds in full:

Wigan – 5/6

Warrington – 5/2

Hull KR – 5/1

Huddersfield – 8/1

