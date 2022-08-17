Hull KR prospect Zach Fishwick signed on long-term deal

Hull KR have tied promising teenage forward Zach Fishwick to a four-year professional contract.

The 17-year-old made his debut last month in the Hull derby at Magic Weekend, one of four Super League appearances to date.

Despite his years, the former Skirlaugh Bulls junior already weighs 106kg and has caught the eye for his physicality.

“It’s been a dream to sign for the club since I was a kid,” said Fishwick, who is now contracted until the end of 2026.

“It’s great to get the opportunity to develop on the pitch and off the pitch with Hull KR.

“The club’s environment has been great since I’ve come in. It teaches you how to be a good person outside of rugby while developing on the playing side.

“I’m excited to keep progressing as a person and a player with KR over the next four years.”

Incoming head coach Willie Peters, who will take charge of the Robins from next season, has been impressed with Fishwick from afar.

“Zach is a talent who has bright future in front of him providing he works hard and makes the necessary sacrifices to be a successful Super League player,” he said.

“The long-term signing of Zach highlights the importance we have at Hull KR to develop within which is vital to sustained success.”