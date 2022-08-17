York City Knights captain Chris Clarkson signs new contract

York City Knights have agreed a new contract with captain Chris Clarkson to stay with the Championship club next season.

Clarkson, a Super League winner with Leeds Rhinos who later played for Hull KR and Castleford Tigers, has signed a new one-year deal.

The 32-year-old has made 51 appearances for the club since joining for the 2020 season, the vast majority since being appointed as skipper at the start of last year.

“I’m over the moon to extend my stay with the Knights,” said Clarkson, who was capped by England Knights almost a decade ago.

“I’ve really enjoyed the three years I’ve played here so far and I feel that I’ve got on better and played better each year. The attitude I have is to always keep improving and next year won’t be any different.”

Head coach James Ford said: “We’re really pleased to be in a position to start retaining players and building our squad for next year and beyond, and Chris is an absolutely central part of those plans.

“His leadership is outstanding and I think he has shown over the last couple of season that he is willing to put the team’s needs first over and above his own.

“He is a player that I really enjoy working with, one I’ve got a lot of respect for and trust in. I’m sure he will continue to improve and help improve those around him.”