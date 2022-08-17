Hull KR rule another player out for rest of season with injury

Hull KR forward Greg Richards has been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Richards tore his hamstring in the first half of the Robins’s Super League defeat to Leeds Rhinos last week.

He is set to see a specialist but, with only four matches of the regular season left, the club already say he will not play again in 2022.

Hull KR have also confirmed that captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall will miss the rest of the year with the medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury suffered in the Leeds match.

It means the club’s injury crisis only worsens, with Brad Takairangi, Jordan Abdull, Dean Hadley, Luis Johnson, Will Dagger, Tom Garratt, Charlie Cavanaugh and Dan Okoro also all expected to be unable to feature again this term.

Mikey Lewis still appears a way off returning from an ankle strain, though Lachlan Coote and Rowan Milnes could be available for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

Suspensions only make head coach Danny McGuire’s task of assembling a team even more difficult, with Korbin Sims, Matt Parcell and Ethan Ryan all serving bans this week.