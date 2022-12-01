Hull KR set for more ‘exciting appointments’ as Super League club prepares for IMG overhaul

HULL KR are set for more exciting appointments following the brilliant news this morning that Paul Sewell is the club’s new chairman.

Sewell, Chair of award-winning East Hull company Sewell Group, will work alongside owner Neil Hudgell and chief executive Paul Lakin in a bid to take Rovers forward and become a “top four, Grade A” club under the new IMG recommendations.

Lakin has gone even further, describing the exciting period for the club with more appointments set to be announced in the near future.

He said: “Both Neil and myself knew there was no better time for us to attract a top drawer Chair and board to support us in taking the club to the next level. We are truly honoured that Paul, a man with an outstanding business pedigree, has accepted the position.

“In the coming days and weeks we aim to announce other exciting appointments and we are continuing to work to identify individuals of the highest calibre who share our vision for Hull KR.”

Sewell Group and Hull KR are anchor institutions in Hull, both dating back more than 140 years. Under Paul Sewell’s leadership the company has expanded into a multi-disciplined organisation employing around 500 people working across construction, investment, facilities management and fuel and convenience stores.

The company is still based close to its original home in East Hull, where many of its developments have transformed communities, and has become a serial awards winner, most recently with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Promoting Opportunity and a sixth appearance in The UK’s 100 Best Companies to Work For Awards.