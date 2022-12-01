Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2023? Early prediction

THE Steve Prescott Man of Steel is the greatest individual prize a Super League player can win.

Nominated by a select panel of former rugby league players, the award highlights the incredible commitment and desire from Super League stars to influence their side and the rest of the competition.

In 2022, Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft scooped up the award following a memorable season under head coach Paul Rowley.

After making the move from the Brisbane Broncos following a difficult few years in the NRL, Croft came to the UK as a relative unknown.

That status changed almost overnight with the Australian weaving his magic throughout the year, helping the Red Devils to a Super League semi-final play-off where Salford lost out to eventual champions St Helens.

Going into 2023, it is set to be one of the most interesting battles yet with a whole host of new signings going head to head for the award.

One of those recruits stands out as being the potential next Man of Steel – Hull FC signing Jake Clifford.

Clifford’s exit from the Newcastle Knights took most of the Hunter club’s fans by surprise. After starting the opening few games for the Knights in the 2022 NRL season, the halfback was dropped by head coach Adam O’Brien.

Clifford barely resurfaced during the year despite other Newcastle playmakers struggling in that role, and, as such, Newcastle’s loss is very much Hull’s gain.

With the ability to take control of games and kick the opposition to death, the Black and Whites will finally have a master tactician to lead them around the park.

Under Tony Smith, Clifford will thrive in an environment which lets players express themselves, and, alongside former Castleford Tigers star Jake Trueman, Hull have the makings of one of the greatest halfback partnerships in Super League.