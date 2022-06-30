Hull KR snap up Brisbane Broncos forward

HULL KR have confirmed the signing of Brisbane Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy on a two-year deal to start next season.

The 27-year-old is incoming coach Willie Peters’ first signing, with the pair working together at South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019.

Peters had told an Australian podcast that Kennedy, Parramatta Eels centre Tom Opacic and Newcastle Knights and Samoa forward Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue would be signing for Rovers.

Kennedy comes from the small New South Wales coastal town of Moruya, close the border with Victoria, and spent time in the Melbourne Storm development system before joining Souths.

“I know Willie Peters. He was on the phone to me pretty quick to get a deal done,” he explained.

“I’m really looking forward to playing some consistent football and cementing a spot at Hull KR. That’s the number one goal for me.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to get better as a player, that was a really appealing part of coming over.”

Peters, who is assistant to Adam O’Brien at Newcastle Knights, was confirmed as successor to Tony Smith, who will leave Rovers at the end of this season, in May.