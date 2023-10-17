Hull KR snap up former Huddersfield Giants man

HULL KR have continued their recruitment for the 2024 Super League season with the signing of a former Huddersfield Giants man.

24-year-old hooker Reiss Butterworth has joined from Dewsbury Rams on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

The hooker captained RFL League One side, Dewsbury Rams back into the Championship at the first time of asking, playing 21 games in total and helping the Rams into the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Butterworth began his career with Bradford Bulls, making his way through the club’s Academy before joining Super League club, Huddersfield Giants for a fee in 2019. Butterworth made his Super League debut for Huddersfield in September 2020 following loan appearances with Batley Bulldogs and York Knights RLFC.

Butterworth departed the Giants after two seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium before finding a home with Dewsbury Rams.

Speaking on the move to hullkr.co.uk, Butterworth said: ‘After talking to Willie (Peters), I’m excited to be part of the club next season. Hull KR have really progressed on the field this year and you can see through their performances that they’re a tight knit bunch of lads. I want to be part of that and push for an opportunity in the team.

Reflecting on last season, the 24-year-old outlined his pride in leaving the newly-promoted Dewsbury Rams on a positive note: ‘Overall this year has probably been my best year to date as a player. To be part of a team that won the league and finish the year being crowned League One’s Player of the Year capped the year off well.’

Ahead of starting pre-season next month, Butterworth highlighted his excitement to work with fellow hookers, Jez Litten and Matt Parcell: “Jez Litten and Matt Parcell are both top-class hookers. I’m looking forward to getting into training with them, putting in the hard work and learning from them both. They’re elite players so I’ll be pushing to tap into their knowledge of the game.

“I’ve had a taste of Super League during my time with Huddersfield, so I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Fans can expect someone who always has a dig, works hard for his teammates and gives 100% week in, week out.’

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: “We’re bringing in a hungry, determined player in Reiss (Butterworth) who wants to play in Super League, keep improving and prove himself at the top level.’

“When you’ve got that, combined with someone that works hard, which Reiss does, that will give him every chance of playing in Super League. We’re looking forward to helping him develop next year.”

