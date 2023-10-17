Warrington Wolves star George Williams has ban upheld

WARRINGTON WOLVES and George Williams have failed in their attempts to overturn the two-match ban handed to the star.

After Warrington Wolves appealed the decision of the independent Operational Rules Tribunal on October 10, that George Williams should be suspended for two matches – one match for a Grade B shoulder charge in the Betfred Super League Semi Final at St Helens on September 30, and an additional match for a challenge of the grading which was deemed frivolous by the Tribunal – a new three-person On-Field Operational Rules Appeals Tribunal was convened.

The appeal was rejected, so the punishment stands – meaning Williams is ineligible for the first two Tests of England’s three-match series against Tonga.

