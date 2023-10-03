Hull KR star Jez Litten commits future to Super League club with four-year deal

HULL KR have confirmed that Jez Litten has signed a new four-year deal, keeping the England International at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of 2027.

Having initially signed on-loan with the Robins mid-way through the 2019 season, Litten has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the club’s spine. The former West Hull junior has made 92 appearances in Red and White, scoring 8 tries for the side.

Litten has made 30 appearances for KR this season and made his England debut earlier this year against France in the Lions’ mid-season test before helping fire the Robins to the Challenge Cup Final in August.

Speaking on the new extension, Jez Litten said: ‘I’m buzzing I’ve signed a new deal. I’ve been there just over three years now and I feel like we’re building as a club.’

‘I’m hopeful to be a part of that in the next four years and I’m really excited for it.

I feel like I’ve worked hard. I think we’ve come along way as a team and it’s showing on the pitch now.

‘I think this has been building over the last couple of the years. We had a good pre-season and some good wins. But, I think we’re not satisfied with just getting to semi-finals and finals we want to get there, get that silverware and bring it back for the fans and the club.’

In reaction to Litten’s new deal, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters was pleased to see the Robins’ hooker commit his long-term future to the club: ‘Jez (Litten) is developing all the time. He’s a popular person within the group.

‘The best part for me about Jez is his best is yet to come. There’s no doubt that he’ll be our number 9 for the coming years. He’s going to be an important part to what this club does in the future.’

