New Huddersfield Giants signing Andre Savelio reveals reasons why he left Hull FC

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS announced a big new signing last night in the shape of Hull FC forward Andre Savelio.

Savelio has joined the Giants on a two-year deal from 2024 having made 58 appearances for Hull since joining ahead of the 2019 Super League season.

Despite the Black and Whites boss Tony Smith confirming that there was an interest in keeping Savelio at the MKM Stadium, the 28-year-old took up an offer from Huddersfield.

Now he has revealed those reasons why, saying: “I’m buzzing to be honest, there’s a whole host of reasons that I wanted to join, the potential in the playing roster, the coach, the mates that I already have there and ones that are going – obviously help. Just a fresh start, super excited.

“It’s an easy answer for me, he (Watson) was the genuine reason I signed here. I had Jake Connor in my ear mithering me too, but I said this to Watto after I signed, when I was walking in to meet him I’d already kind of made my mind up on my future.

“But a meeting that was probably meant to be 40 minutes ended up being 2 and half hours and by the time I walked out I knew this move was 100% the best for me.

“It was his honesty and attention to detail that stood out for me, he told me what I bring to the team, but more importantly what I need to work on to be in his team. The finer details around that part of the conversation, was really impressive.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.