Hull KR star Mikey Lewis accuses Catalans Dragons man of biting

HULL KR star Mikey Lewis has accused Catalans Dragons man Cesar Rouge of biting during game two of this year’s Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Lewis and Rouge had been going at it for most of the clash, with the two previously coming together in the first-half.

However, this time it appeared more serious with Lewis clearly putting his hand near Rouge’s mouth in the aftermath of a scuffle.

The Dragons had been getting visibly more frustrated as the game went on with Rovers firmly in control from the outset.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast