Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis speaks out on biting incident in Catalans Dragons clash

HULL KR star Mikey Lewis has spoken out on the biting incident that occurred towards the back end of his side’s 36-4 thrashing of Catalans Dragons.

Lewis and Catalans fullback Cesar Rouge came together on a number of occasions, but in the final quarter, Lewis appeared to put his hand towards Rouge’s mouth.

In the aftermath, Lewis accused the Catalans man of biting.

And following the game, the Hull KR star spoke to Sky Sports about the incident, saying: “It’s just one of those things where I’m looking after Jez Litten and I’m just trying to push him off.

“My hand has ended up there, inside of his mouth and he has bit down.

“I will let the RFL do their bit. I’ve tried to push him away and my fingers have gone in his mouth and he has bit on to that.

“Rugby league is a tough enough sport as it is so biting is not on in the game. I’m not going to say anything more on that. What will be will be.”

That emphatic win over Catalans lifted KR back to the top of the Super League table.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast