Hull KR star Ryan Hall pens new deal at Super League club

HULL KR star Ryan Hall has signed a new one-year extension with the club, keeping the England International at Craven Park until the end of 2024.

Hall has become an important part of the Robins’ three-quarter line over the last two seasons, amassing 50 appearances and scoring 33 tries in Red and White.

Fresh from signing his new one-year extension, Hall will now focus on the season ahead: “It’s great to get this news out and confirm what I’m doing next year. I still feel good.

“You don’t see many 35-year-old wingers knocking about, but my body feels good and I still feel like I can produce on the field.

“I’ve really enjoyed the progression here at Hull KR. I think we’ve been making big strides that have helped us become a better team all around. I’ve enjoyed being a part of that and hopefully we can keep going on that same trajectory as a club and really achieve something.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: “We are delighted Ryan has agreed to go around again for another season. Hally indicated after I got the job that he wanted to play again next season, and he’s certainly earned this contract extension.

“Ryan (Hall) is a professional who knows his body and he’s a great role model for our younger players on what it takes to be a Super League player. He is a great example that age is only a number.”