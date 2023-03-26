Counting Cards: Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity men face nervous disciplinary wait after yellow cards

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

St Helens and Huddersfield Giants kicked things off on Thursday night in a hard-fought, tense affair that featured some incredible defence from both sides. Paul Wellens’ side did just manage to register a 14-12 triumph over Ian Watson’s men, but it could have gone either way in the end.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three Super League fixtures with Wigan Warriors hosting Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports. The game was a thriller that went right to the end as only Toby King’s effort eight minutes from time settled proceedings in a 20-16 hard-fought win.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers faced a rampant Warrington Wolves side that has cut apart all challengers in 2023, and, this game was no different as Daryl Powell’s men made it appear as though it was men against boys. An emphatic 38-0 thrashing underlined both sides’ different fortunes this season.

If Castleford are up against it then Wakefield Trinity are being held up against a wall. Mark Applegarth’s men have yet to post a win in 2023 and they never looked likely to beat Hull KR on Friday night. 18-0 down at half-time became 34-6 at full-time with Trinity’s misery at the bottom of the table compounded.

On Saturday, Leeds Rhinos hosted Catalans Dragons who went into this fixture unbeaten after five wins from five games. And, with a 22-8 lead at half-time, it appeared as though that unbeaten run would continue. However, Rohan Smith’s men came out for the second-half fired up to register a remarkable 32-22 turnaround.

Last but not last, Leigh Leopards travelled to Hull FC in a bid to keep the momentum going from their good start to the season. Adrian Lam’s men ran into a 22-6 lead before holding off a late fightback to run out 22-16 winners. That was Leigh’s third win of the year so far in a tremendous showing for the newly-promoted side.

But, who could face a nervy disciplinary wait after being carded over the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 6-38 Hull KR

Sam Hewitt (crusher tackle) – Wakefield Trinity – yellow card

Leeds Rhinos 32-22 Catalans Dragons

Harry Newman (dissent) – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card

Hull FC 16-22 Leigh Leopards

Ligi Sao (high tackle) – Hull FC – yellow card

Ligi Sao (late tackle) – Hull FC – yellow card