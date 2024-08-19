Hull KR star Tom Opacic to leave Super League club for pastures new

HULL KR have confirmed Tom Opacic will depart the club at the conclusion of the 2024 Super League Season.

The former Parramatta Eel has played 45 times for the Robins since signing ahead of the 2023 season and has gone on to score 13 tries for the side.

In 2023, Opacic played 30 games, including the Challenge Cup Final, and was an important figure in helping Hull KR reach the 2023 Super League play-offs.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “I’d like to wish Tom (Opacic), Jordyn, and the kids all the best in their next chapter.

“Tom has played an important role over the last two seasons and we thank him for his contribution to get Hull KR to where it is today.

“As we look to the end of the season, Tom remains an important member of the squad for the remainder of 2024.”

