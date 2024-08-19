Three potential Super League destinations for Hull KR centre Tom Opacic

HULL KR last night announced the departure of Australian centre Tom Opacic at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Opacic, who joined Rovers ahead of the 2023 season, has registered 13 tries in 45 appearances for Rovers but has been deemed surplus to requirements next year.

As such, which three Super League clubs could potentially make a move for the ex-Parramatta Eels man?

St Helens

St Helens have yet to hand centres Waqa Blake and Konrad Hurrell new deals, with the latter set to miss the rest of the season through injury. Whether either Blake or Hurrell have done enough in 2024 to earn a new contract remains to be seen, which could lead Saints to look at Opacic. He is 29 so it isn’t really a long-term fix – though former Saints Kevin Naiqama is still playing at the top of his game for Huddersfield Giants aged 35. However, Opacic would certainly shore up Paul Wellens’ side out wide and help with big carries coming out of defence.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers are in desperate need for new blood for 2025. After another dismal year in which the West Yorkshire side have won just six games and drawn another, there needs to be positive recruitment noise going into next season. Bringing in Opacic would help, especially with his strong defensive game and potency going forward. Of course, the Tigers have been linked with a move for Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, but that deal is still up in the air as he makes up his mind over his future. Opacic would be a signal of intent from Castleford.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards will have their team tore apart once more for 2025, with the likes of Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell, John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes all leaving. Centre Ricky Leutele is also being linked with a move to Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants, meaning the Leopards need new firepower out wide. Opacic would certainly fill that gap and then some – though not as powerful as Leutele, the 29-year-old would certainly add defensive steel.

