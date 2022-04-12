Hull KR suffer major blow as extent of Mikey Lewis injury revealed

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without Mikey Lewis for up to eight weeks having ruptured ligaments in his ankle.

Lewis suffered the injury in the Robins’ Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Castleford Tigers last Friday.

The halfback had scans on Monday and the club have now revealed the extent of the injury, with surgery required and a timescale of between six and eight weeks placed on his return.

It means he will miss next month’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road, as well as a number of Super League games starting with the Hull derby on Good Friday.

Hull KR also have doubts over the fitness of Albert Vete and Korbin Sims for the visit of Hull FC to Craven Park, while Tom Garratt is back in contention after completing the concussion protocols.