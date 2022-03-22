What’s inside Rugby League World (Issue 471, April 2022)

The latest issue of Rugby League World (No. 471, April 2022) is out on Friday, 25th March.

Inside, the new face of Super League on Channel 4, Adam Hills, reveals why he nearly didn’t take the job at all, while it’s a case of housemates turned derby rivals over in Hull for Darnell McIntosh and Sam Wood.

Wigan’s John Bateman answers fans’ questions in a Quickfire Q & A, and there are interviews with James Roby (St Helens), Brandon Pickersgill (Featherstone Rovers), Danny Craven (Widnes Vikings) and Josef Fella (Doncaster).

Newcomers to the Women’s Super League, Barrow Raiders, are featured, while England star Jodie Cunningham reveals all about a flying visit to Dubai to promote the World Cup.

French Rugby League Federation president Luc Lacoste explains why he believes France can make it three in a row for their world champion wheelchair team later this year and a relative newcomer to the sport, Green Beret paratrooper Thodoris Nianiakas talks about his ambition to make a big impact with Greece in the World Cup.

In the National Conference League, Waterhead Warriors who have produced a string of professional stars over many years reveal they are far more than just a production line in a special feature.

Leigh Centurions PDRL coach Scott Burns explains how he has channelled his own disability into an opportunity to help others discover their hidden Rugby League talents, and Wales international Ant Walker talks about rebuilding his career with Bradford Bulls.

Plus, there’s a look at the origins of Rugby League in Whitehaven, a dispatch from France in the Treiziste Diary, and the curious story of an unknown American who became a legend in the NSW Country Rugby League.

In the NRL, a new star is in the making at Sydney Roosters and the big question is can Penrith Panthers make it back to back premierships in the NRL?

Rugby League World is not available in shops. Click here to order your copy now.