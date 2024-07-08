Hull KR terminate Ben Reynolds’ contract

HULL KR have terminated Ben Reynolds’ contract by mutual consent.

Reynolds was on loan at Hull FC after making the move to Rovers from Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

However, the Black and Whites confirmed the 30-year-old had returned to KR but then left the club after he signed an 18-month deal at another club.

