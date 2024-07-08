Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and St Helens stars banned as eight Super League players charged

WIGAN WARRIORS, Warrington Wolves and St Helens will be without one of their stars each for Super League Round 17 this weekend.

Wigan, who had three men charged in the aftermath of their 24-6 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday, will be without Brad O’Neill.

The Warriors hooker was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift and as such has been handed a one-match penalty notice, whilst Mike Cooper and Luke Thompson both incurred £250 fines for Grade B Head Contact and Grade B Dangerous Contact respectively.

In the same game, Leigh Leopards’ Robbie Mulhern was sinbinned, but the forward escaped a ban with a £250 fine for Grade B Dangerous Contact. John Asiata also escaped with a £250 fine for Grade B Head Contact.

Elsewhere, James Harrison wasn’t as fortunate, with the Warrington Wolves forward incurring a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Dangerous Contact, likewise, Moses Mbye for St Helens.

Yusuf Aydin was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge as well, but the Hull FC man escaped with just a £250 fine.

Mike Cooper Wigan Warriors Head Contact B £250 Fine Robbie Mulhern Leigh Leopards Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine Luke Thompson Wigan Warriors Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine Brad O’Neill Wigan Warriors Dangerous Throw/Lift B 1 Match Penalty Notice John Asiata Leigh Leopards Head Contact B £250 Fine James Harrison Warrington Wolves Dangerous Contact B 1 Match Penalty Notice Yusuf Aydin Hull FC Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine Moses Mbye St Helens Dangerous Contact B 1 Match Penalty Notice

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast