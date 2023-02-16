Hull KR to announce another successful businessman as Super League club aims for impressive business plan

HULL KR have been working wonders off the field in recent years.

From the creation of Craven Streat to the genuinely brilliant work in attracting new investment, the East Yorkshire club is definitely one that is on the up.

Being in front of the Channel 4 cameras on Saturday afternoon will be a great to showcase the club’s ambition with a sellout crowd predicted, with chief executive Paul Lakin eager to make KR a “365-day-a-year business.”

“I’m really looking forward to it, we’re known to create a really good atmosphere for games and I’m delighted that Channel 4 has chosen us for the first game,” Lakin told League Express.

“It’s a tough game but it should be a sellout or close to a sellout crowd.

“In sport momentum is important on and off the field. We’ve got some genuine momentum off the field as we’ve put together a really strong board of really successful business people in their own right.

“We’re trying to make it a 365-day-a-year business. We have announced Rod Stewart, The Who were announced two weeks ago so we’ve got the music side of things with concerts at the ground so we’re going ok.

“When you have 13 home games a year, you can’t make money out of that as you still have staff all year round and the squad is there to pay for.

“You need to generate income all year round. From my background in football that’s one of the things I learned very quickly, you need to generate money week in week out whether you are at home or not.”

In light of recent announcements to the board including Paul Sewell and James McNichol, Lakin has also revealed that another successful businessman or businesswoman will be joining the club.

“There will be at least definitely one announcement to the board, perhaps two. Then perhaps we will be done for that amount of numbers on the board,” Lakin continued.

“It’s been an incredible experience really, we’ve exceeded mine and Neil’s expectations in terms of the quality of the board.”

The KR chief executive explained that it’s not just good news for Rovers, but Super League in general.

“The individuals aren’t rugby league fans, they are genuinely successful business people that have come into the sport.

“It’s not only great news for Hull KR but also the sport. All clubs need to bring in fresh investment into the sport and whilst the key revenue deriver for all clubs is the broadcasting rights you can also bring in additional revenue by attracting new board members.

“The investment hasn’t happened yet but certainly in terms of the quality of the board and how successful each individual is in their own right, we are excited to see what the club can do with the board in the next few years.”