Hull KR without Lachlan Coote as squads named for Friday Super League clashes

The 21-man squads have been announced for Friday’s two Super League fixtures as Hull Kingston Rovers host Castleford Tigers in a battle of two winless sides, while St Helens welcome Wakefield Trinity.

Hull KR make two changes from the squad named for their defeat at Huddersfield Giants, with Lachlan Coote missing out on the squad with his hamstring injury.

Will Dagger had a shoulder concern but has been named in the Rovers squad, while Jimmy Keinhorst has dropped out as Will Tate and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e come in.

Tony Smith remains without Ben Crooks (knee), Luis Johnson (foot), Rowan Milnes (ankle) and Will Maher (eye socket), while Albert Vete serves the final part of his two-match suspension.

Castleford make three changes with all them enforced: Jake Mamo (concussion) and Kenny Edwards (calf) through injury, and George Lawler serving a one-match ban.

Adam Milner has not made the squad, however, as he continues to struggle with a back injury, though Nathan Massey is included following a hip problem and Alex Sutcliffe after a throat issue.

Danny Richardson (neck), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles) are also currently on the sidelines.

St Helens name an unchanged squad with Will Hopoate again named, though he continues to nurse the rib injury which saw him miss last week’s win at Hull FC.

Only Regan Grace (bicep) is currently ruled out for the champions.

Wakefield have made four changes to their squad, with Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Thomas Minns returning after missing their Toulouse trip, along with Kelepi Tanginoa after he was set to play for the reserves last week until the game was postponed.

Liam Hood is out of the squad having been starting hooker in the first two games of the season, as is Mason Lino – who is yet to appear this year – Sadiq Adebiyi and Sam Eseh.

Bill Tupou (knee), Lee Gaskell (elbow), Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft (all ACL) remain out for Trinity while Reece Lyne serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 8pm

Hull KR: 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb.

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 8pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns, 35 David Fifita.