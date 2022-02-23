Richard Agar gives update on Harry Newman and David Fusitu’a after missing out on Leeds Rhinos squad

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar says that Thursday night’s clash with Catalans Dragons has come just a little too soon for both Harry Newman and David Fusitu’a.

Neither was named in the squad for this week’s feature, with centre Newman yet to feature this season after suffering a hamstring injury in Leeds’ final pre-season friendly against Hull FC.

Winger David Fusitu’a suffered a concussion on his competitive Rhinos debut in the season opener against Warrington Wolves, missing last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors through the protocols.

“Fusitu’a it’s a little bit too early,” said boss Agar. “He’s had some after-effects form that tackle. I don’t want to be too specific but he’s just not quite right to play at the moment.

“Harry Newman is just a week away, we wanted a bit more training in him. He had a scan and he’s fully healed and repaired but with it being a four-week injury he needed a bit more work in the legs.”

Both could be back in contention for the trip to Wakefield Trinity next week, as could Rhyse Martin, who is currently on compassionate leave following the passing of his father.

Agar expects the forward to be back from Australia soon, while he confirmed the diagnosis on Richie Myler following the injury suffered against Warrington.

“He’s had his abductor repaired, the initial estimates are around ten weeks which could have been worse,” said the Rhinos chief.

Leeds can also welcome back Brad Dwyer into the team after the hooker had to sit out last week’s game through suspension, and Agar expects him to make a difference to the side.

“We lacked some line speed (against Wigan) and we felt our defence was really passive, which I didn’t think was a feature the week before,” said Agar, “and ruck speed was too quick on us, so that’s one thing Brad gives us.”