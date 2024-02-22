Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella gives verdict on James Donaldson and Sam Lisone yellow cards in Leeds Rhinos defeat

HULL KR’S Elliot Minchella has called the yellow cards handed to Leeds Rhinos pair James Donaldson and Sam Lisone as the right calls in Rovers’ 22-12 win over the Rhinos last night.

Donaldson was sinbinned for a high shot on Oliver Gildart just before half-time, whilst Lisone was given his own yellow card ten minutes from the end, denting the Rhinos’ hopes of taking the two points back to Headingley.

Minchella believes that referee Jack Smith got both decisions right, despite claims that Donaldson could have seen red for his swinging arm on Gildart.

“I think he got the right call for James (Donaldson), Oliver (Gildart) is falling,” Minchella said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“We got told about it in pre-season, everyone is aware of the rules, it’s about sticking to the rules in the heat of the battle.

“We want to be disciplined and fortunately we benefitted from them having gone down to 12 men twice.

“You can’t be reckless like that or sloppy, especially when a middle man goes down it puts pressure on everyone else.

“We have trained with 12 and 11 men in training and if that happens in a game, we’ve got a bit of a muscle memory with that.

“I don’t think Sam meant to hit me in the head, but it’s contact with the head it’s a sinbin or a red card. It’s black and white in my opinion.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.