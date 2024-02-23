Jon Wilkin blasts Castleford Tigers’ Luke Hooley for ‘milking penalty’ in Harry Smith tip tackle

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has blasted Castleford Tigers fullback Luke Hooley for ‘milking’ a penalty in the Tigers’ 32-4 loss to Wigan Warriors last week.

Wigan’s Harry Smith was sinbinned for a tip tackle on Hooley with the latter landing on his neck from the incident.

Referee Tom Grant awarded Smith a yellow card, with the Wigan halfback picking up a Grade B Dangerous Throw charge from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

That meant that Smith did not pick up a ban ahead of the Warriors’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers tomorrow.

And Wilkin has taken aim at Hooley for his part in the incident last weekend.

“Luke Hooley put himself in a position where he could have injured his neck. Harry Smith hasn’t instigated that, Luke Hooley turned his head over to draw a penalty,” Wilkin said.

“Harry Smith’s technique has lifted him off the ground but Hooley has milked a penalty. Smith picks one leg up, it looks bad but as a player it is unnatural to stick your head down further when you are being tipped over.”

Meanwhile, Hooley’s teammate Liam Watts picked up a four-match ban from that fixture.

