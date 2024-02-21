Hull KR’s new signing Peta Hiku receives “nasty” comments as head coach Willie Peters defends NRL recruit

HULL KR’S new signing Peta Hiku has been on the receiving end of “nasty” comments, head coach Willie Peters has revealed in the aftermath of Rovers’ 22-0 win over Hull FC on Thursday night.

Hiku, who made his debut for Rovers after his off-season move from the North Queensland Cowboys, missed four attempts at goal with one in particular being shanked near the touchline.

That being said, the 31-year-old has received numerous messages taunting him for those misses, with Peters defending Hiku to the hilt.

“Peta Hiku has had some really nasty and negative comments from fans because he missed a few goals – it didn’t cost us the game. He hasn’t said he’s the world’s best kicker,” Peters said.

“Judge him on his performances, judge him on how he is with his teammates every day and how all in he is with the club.

He is all in to make the club better and he is all in to help his teammates become better and he’s all in to improve his game – they are the things I’ll judge him on.

“The kicking’s fine at the moment. Do I want to improve it, do I know there’s a gap there at the moment? Yes, that’s why we’ve got a consultant in, that’s why we’re working hard on it.

“But I think it’s unfair that people are going to harp on one game of kicking.

“Peta came in on Monday and kicked his first four from all over the park. Peta can kick, but there’s a lot of different factors that happen during a game. I

“t’s a work in progress there’s no doubt about that. We’re working hard on it, you’re not going to hear any added pressure from us. If those guys are working hard, that’s all I’ll ask for.”

