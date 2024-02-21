Refereeing Appointments for Super League Round Two as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this week and what a round it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull KR host Leeds Rhinos before London Broncos host their first Super League game back in the top flight against Catalans Dragons.
Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves take on Hull FC whilst Huddersfield Giants go up against St Helens on Saturday evening before Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers play out the final game on Sunday.
Here are the refereeing appointments for this weekend:
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
22nd February, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: B. Thaler
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
23rd February, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: G. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
23rd February, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: L. Rush
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
24th February, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
25th February, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.