Refereeing Appointments for Super League Round Two as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this week and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull KR host Leeds Rhinos before London Broncos host their first Super League game back in the top flight against Catalans Dragons.

Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves take on Hull FC whilst Huddersfield Giants go up against St Helens on Saturday evening before Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers play out the final game on Sunday.

Here are the refereeing appointments for this weekend:

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

22nd February, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: B. Thaler

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

23rd February, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: G. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

23rd February, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: L. Rush

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

24th February, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

25th February, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

