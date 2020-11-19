Hull launch partnership with hummel

Hull FC have announced a club-record technical & merchandise partnership with global sportswear brand hummel®.

The company will become the club’s new supplier of replica playing and training wear.

The three-year agreement will see hummel® produce the club’s kit.

Hull FC Chief Executive, James Clark, said: “This is one of the most lucrative commercial partnerships in the club’s history, which comes at a critical time for the club as we continue to address the challenge we face with Covid-19.

“Hull FC supporters are extremely proud of representing their club in the official colours with record shirt sales in Super League and this partnership will help us continue to service that demand with new products and creative ranges, whilst providing high-quality performance products for our players.

“One of the key reasons for choosing hummel® over a number of high-profile brands was our common values around heritage, originality, performance and fan engagement and we look forward to building a successful partnership.”