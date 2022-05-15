Konrad Hurrell ready to roll sleeves up to earn new St Helens contract

Konrad Hurrell says he wants to stay at St Helens.

The powerful centre, who also plays under club coach Kristian Woolf for Tonga, switched from Leeds on a one-year contract over the close-season.

The 30-year-old former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans star has been linked with a return to the NRL with Queensland’s Dolphins, who will enter the competition next year.

But he said: “Obviously, I want to stay at St Helens. I would look elsewhere after that if it didn’t happen, but the first option is here.

“I used to do Woolfy’s garden and dishes for a contract. Now I might have to do (Saints chief executive) Mike Rush’s dishes!”

Woolf hailed Saints’ resilience and resolve as they bounced back from their Challenge Cup elimination by beating Hull 24-10.

Saints’ bid for successive doubles was ended by Wigan’s 20-18 semi-final win over them at Elland Road.

But their hopes of a fourth straight title – unprecedented in the Super League era – are very much alive.

Woolf’s men are two points clear of Catalans Dragons and Wigan as they prepare for Thursday’s visit to Warrington.

While Wigan have scored more points (310 to 296 in twelve games), Saints have conceded only 116, by far the lowest in the league.

“It was exactly the kind of game we needed after last week, we needed a game that excited us, a game where we had to show our character, which we did,” said Woolf, whose side have won ten league games.

“We’re a very good second-half team, we back our fitness and our intensity to go for 80 minutes.

“I thought our defence was back to being close to its best. We had probably fallen away from that the last couple of weeks.”

Saints, 10-4 up at the break, had forward James Bell sinbinned early in the second half for a dangerous tackle on Carlos Tuimavave.

But it wasn’t until late on, by which time they were 24-4 ahead, that Darnell McIntosh got his second try for Hull.

Woolf added: “I thought we did a really good job with twelve men.”

