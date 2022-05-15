Salford Red Devils signing Tyler Dupree backed to take Super League step

Signing highly-rated Widnes prop Tyler Dupree is “a great bit of business” according to Salford’s director of rugby and operations Ian Blease.

The 23-year-old, who won last season’s Championship Young Player of the Year award with Oldham before switching to the Vikings, has penned a Red Devils deal until the end of 2023, with fellow frontrow Josh Johnson heading the other way.

Dupree, who played his junior rugby at renowned Halifax amateur club Siddal, was on Salford’s books as a Scholarship player before joining the Leeds Academy.

While with the Rhinos, he had stints at Featherstone, Batley and York, and along with his spells at Oldham, who signed him ahead of the 2021 campaign, and Widnes, made 34 appearances, scoring 15 tries.

He had agreed a deal to join Salford next season, but with Johnson moving to Widnes, the switch was brought forward.

“The addition of Tyler is a great bit of business for Salford. We are signing a talented and enthusiastic player who is still young,” said Blease.

“He has really established himself as a quality player over the last couple of seasons and I’m excited to see him get a well-deserved shot in Super League.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley, whose team went into their game at Leeds having suffered six straight defeats in all competitions but looking to build on encouraging displays against Wigan and St Helens, said: “Tyler has fantastic attributes to play in the middle.

“Our environment will provide him with the ideal platform to progress and fulfil his potential and we look forward to him challenging for a place in the team.”

Dupree said: “I’m really excited. Playing in Super League is what I’ve been looking towards.

“I’m ready to work hard and make an impression. I’m here to take the rough with the smooth, take it day by day and just enjoy it.

“Rowls has been honest, straight to the point and has told me what he wants and expects from me. I’m really looking forward to working under him.”

Next up for Salford is Friday’s home clash with Castleford.

