“I don’t feel the pressure” – Jake Connor lays down marker for key Huddersfield Giants position

HE is one of the most talented players in Super League, but Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor is also one of the most talked about.

A maverick that can create something out of nothing, the 29-year-old is no stranger to the limelight.

Whilst others could crack under the pressure of being the focal point, Connor thrives and arguably plays his best rugby league when all eyes are on him.

Now, the 29-year-old has revealed that he has adapted his game to what Huddersfield boss Ian Watson wants in order to stay in front of his rivals.

“I don’t feel the pressure, it’s my job title really. I like the ball in my hands to then see what I can do with it. You don’t think about it too much, I’m not a scrum-half so I’m not controlling but it’s eyes up footy for me,” Connor told League Express.

“I have definitely adapted my game to how this team plays to be a bit more conservative and then at the right time to play, I will.”

Whilst Connor played a range of games at halfback during the 2023 Super League season with the Giants suffering from a number of injuries, the 29-year-old sees himself as Huddersfield’s number one going forward.

“I see myself as playing fullback, Watto’s got to pick the team but that’s where I want to play and where I think I will benefit the team more.

“I feel fit and more suited this year to doing that job than I was last year.”

