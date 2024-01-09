BBC beat Channel 4 to win rights to broadcast live Super League games for the next three years

THE BBC has beaten Channel 4 to win rights to broadcast live Super League games for the next three years.

Mail Sport has revealed that the BBC has won rights that will see at least 12 matches each season shown live on BBC Two on Saturday evenings – starting from February.

Games will also be made available on the BBC iPlayer, whilst the BBC will cover two play-off games at the end of the season – much like Channel 4 did in 2022 and 2023 – as well as the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and NRL premiers Penrith Panthers on 24 February.

The BBC has not broadcast live rugby league games – with the exception of the Challenge Cup – since the mid-1990s, but Mail Sport has revealed that the broadcasting giants have outbid Channel 4 to pick up the mantle once more.

It appears to be a bitter blow for Channel 4, with the terrestrial broadcaster accruing quite the fanbase following a brilliant two years’ of coverage.

What that now means for pundits such as Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton remains to be seen.

