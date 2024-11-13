“I don’t think I would have taken the job” – The one factor that convinced Brian Noble to become Bradford Bulls’ number one

BRIAN NOBLE has broken a ten-year coaching absence to take up a one-year deal with the Bradford Bulls.

Back at the club where he won nine major honours, Noble had been already been at Odsal in a consultancy role for a year-and-a-half before taking up the head coaching position.

Noble will strike up a partnership with former Bradford boss Lee Greenwood for the first-team ahead of the 2025 Championship season.

And it’s that partnership with Greenwood that the 63-year-old had to have in place before taking the job.

“I don’t think I would have taken the job had Lee not been involved. We have a great relationship and understand our skillset which complements each other,” Noble told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I think we should add to the mix in and amongst but I don’t think I would have been here had I not had the facility to give Lee a lot of power running the first team.

“We need to look at the coaching department and look within our skillset particularly. We have a new conditioner who will need some help as he comes from a football environment.”

So what aim does Noble have heading into 2025?

“I’ve had lots of nice messages. I think it’s good because we broke a lot of pots last season. We had a terrific season with all the adversity.

“The board supported us with bringing players to help support the squad. We used 45 players and that’s far too many.

“I don’t think we are capable of doing a Wakefield. I don’t believe we are there, but our aspiration should be above that third-placed finish.

“It’s a crazy division is the Championship.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast