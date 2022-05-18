‘I imagine he’s played his last game for the club’: Hull KR star ruled out for season

Hull KR centre Brad Takairangi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury which will require surgery.

Takairangi suffered the injury in last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers, his first game for the club since being sentenced for serious driving offences last month.

The Cook Islands international is out of contract at the end of this season and Robins head coach Tony Smith admitted that he had likely played his final game for the club.

“It’s a pretty significant tear and it’s also the ligament, so it’ll be a lengthy repair,” said Smith. “I’m gutted for him. That’s his season done.

“It’s a strong possibility he’s played his last game for the club. I’m not the man for that, but I’d imagine so with what has happened and the lengthy lay-off.”

Hull KR have already lost Jordan Abdull for the rest of the season with a quad injury, while Kane Linnett will miss much of the remainder due to a bicep injury.