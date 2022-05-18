Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity welcome back stars as squads named for Friday’s three Super League games

Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity have been able to strengthen their squads ahead of their clash on Friday, while there could be debutants at Salford Red Devils and Toulouse Olympique in the other two Super League fixtures on that night.

Liam Sutcliffe could return for Leeds following a knee injury and Morgan Gannon from suspension, replacing Muizz Mustapha and Max Simpson in their 21-man squad.

Wakefield have a number of welcome returnees, including winger Tom Lineham after almost three months out with a knee injury.

Jacob Miller returns from suspension and Thomas Minns from concussion, and Eddie Battye also comes back in as Trinity make four changes to their squad.

Tom Johnstone is unavailable after missing last week’s game while Brad Walker, Harry Bowes and Lewis Murphy also drop out.

Huddersfield Giants make five changes to their squad after resting a number of first-choice players last week, with Jermaine McGillvary, Chris Hill, Josh Jones and Sebastine Ikahihifo recalled as Jack Cogger comes back from suspension.

However, Theo Fages is not included in their squad to face Toulouse, with Louis Senior, Oliver Roberts, Nathan Mason and Jack Ashworth the others taken out, though Sam Hewitt keeps his place.

Corey Norman could make his Toulouse debut after being included in their 21-man squad for the first time, while Latrell Schaumkel could play in Super League for the first time too as he returns from a knee injury which has seen him miss the whole season to date.

Lloyd White misses out with a calf injury as Ilias Bergal also drops out the squad.

Tyler Dupree is in line for his Salford Red Devils bow having been named in their squad to take on Castleford.

Greg Burke also comes into contention as King Vuniyayawa and Myles Dalton-Harrop drop out of the squad.

Castleford have named an unchanged 21, with Danny Richardson, Greg Eden and Cheyse Blair all included again as they move closer to contention.

Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse Olympique – Friday 7.45pm, John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 29 Sam Hewitt.

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 21 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangare, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Friday 8pm, Headingley

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns, 35 David Fifita, 36 Rob Butler.

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Friday 8pm, AJ Bell Stadium

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 24 Matt Costello, 25 Morgan Escare, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 26 Ryan Hampshire, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 33 Jason Qareqare.