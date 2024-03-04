‘I know what I’ve signed up for’: Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth makes plea for common sense in tackling

JACK ASHWORTH wants a disciplinary relaxation and some more common sense on the field as the Hull FC prop pleaded: “We’re here to play rugby”.

The main talking points of the opening rounds of the Super League season have come from the RFL’s clampdown on head contact, with stricter punishments both on the field, in cards, and off it, through fines and suspensions.

Hull have felt the pinch most with three players red-carded in their first two matches, and eight players subsequently charged by the match review panel.

Players across the competition have been making clear their discontent at the changes and Ashworth has lent his voice of frustration.

“I understand the RFL want to protect their own back and there’s all this talk around concussion and safety,” he said.

“But I play Rugby League. I expect to take a bang in the head. It’s going to happen at some point and I’m sure it’s accidental.

“I know what I’ve signed up for, I know what I’m doing, I play rugby. It is what it is. Just crack on.

“When you’re playing and you’ve got a big lad running at you and fatigue kicks in, sometimes you’re going to get a sloppy arm. You’re not going out with intent to hit someone. It’s part of the game.

“It’s a physical contact game and it’s going to happen sometimes. Remember it’s Rugby League that we’re playing, not touch.”

On the increase in punishments, Ashworth added: “Nobody wants to be off the field. No one wants to miss matches.

“If you’re guilty of an action, a high tackle or whatever, and you’ve gone in with intent, you rightly deserve your ban and you should take it on the chin.

“But playing rugby and accidentally tackling some around the head and you’re coming home and getting a fine and a two-match ban, it’s a kick in the teeth really.

“Everyone hasfamilies as well, so no one wants to be fined.

“As players we’re doing our best, but it’s a contact sport. It’s fast when you’re out there and sometimes you don’t have a lot of time to think. You’re not meaning to tackle anyone around the head.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.